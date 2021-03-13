All news

Global Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS in Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The company aims to reach a higher number of consumers and increase its actual sales in order to retain its strength in home improvement and gardening retailing. To this purpose, the company introduced its new store format named Koçtas Fix, which has limited selling space and is located in the heart of residential areas, as an alternative to its larger stores located on the outskirts of cities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KOÇTAS YAPI MARKETLERI TICARET AS IN HOME AND GARDEN (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS: Koçtas in Izmir
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Koçtas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret AS: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

