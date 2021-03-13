All news

Global Lenscrafters Inc in Eyewear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Lenscrafters Inc leads optical goods stores in the US. Being under the Luxottica Group SpA umbrella, the company plans to further expand the number of retail outlets under the LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut and Pearle Vision brands to maintain its leading position in the US eyewear market. In 2015, Luxottica Group SpA and Macy’s Inc made an agreement to open 500 LensCrafters locations within Macy’s stores in the US over 2015-2018. The company also aims to improve its corporate image and value by imp…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Lenscrafters Inc: Key Facts
Company Background
Chart 1 Lenscrafters Inc: LensCrafters in Wausau, WI
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Lenscrafters Inc: Competitive Position 2015

…..continued

