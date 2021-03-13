All news

Global Lord Precision Industries SAE in Beauty and Personal Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Lord Precision Industries SAE is expected to continue growing over the forecast period, as it offers much lower prices compared to other brands in Egyptian beauty and personal care with its leading brand, Lord. The company offers a variety of quality shaving products that suit all social segments, especially lower- and middle-income consumers in Egypt, that will result in permanent positive sales growth.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LORD PRECISION INDUSTRIES SAE IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (EGYPT)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

