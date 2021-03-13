Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Strengthening purchasing power is encouraging a growing focus on pet health and welfare, with consumers becoming more proactive as they aim to ensure their pets’ long-term health. This is boosting demand for pet healthcare products such as flea/tick treatments. Collars in particular are increasingly popular, being considered more effective than drop-on products. Flea/tick collars for cats recorded particularly fast growth, as pet owners also invested more in maintaining cats’ health and sought t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367733-pet-products-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-real-world-evidence-solutions-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sail-cloth-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet healthcare benefits from owners taking a more proactive approach to health

Pet accessories continue to grow in popularity and range

Distribution increasingly splits between pet specialists and e-commerce

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Tatrapet retains lead but loses share due to limited marketing

Technological innovation will continue to influence product development

Artisanal products will continue to grow substantially

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Premiumisation continues as Slovakians invest in healthy pets

More sophisticated demand means wet food grows in popularity

Smaller manufacturers the clear winners, whilst private label sees poor year

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105