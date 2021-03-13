All news

Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2022

As both traditional and emerging brands seek to attract a broader base of local mid-income consumers, the popularity of affordable value for money options continued to increase, include for value packs and products at promotional prices, and there was further penetration of Walmart’s private label line Equate throughout most personal care categories. In such a context, all players within mass beauty and personal care continued to rely on marketing claims regarding multiple types of added value,…

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN COSTA RICA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Value for Money Products and Claims Regarding Natural Ingredients Set the Pace During 2017
“masstige” and Other Specialised Offers Targeted at Mid/high-income Consumers Continue To Gain Momentum
Further Levels of Segmentation and Personalisation Anticipated Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
Major International Competitors Continue To Dominate Mass Beauty and Personal Care in 2017
Polarisation Within Mass-orientated Brands Gains Additional Momentum
New Retailing Experiences and the Further Development of Added-value Proposals To Set Competitive Dynamics Over the Forecast Period
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

