Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Mass consumers in Pakistan are still in the process of adopting beauty and personal care products as a staple in their lives. While the educated, higher-income consumers, especially in urban areas, already experimented with brands and formed opinions and loyalties, the remainder are new to beauty and personal care. Hence, purchasing for trial is one of the biggest motivators in buying behaviour among mass consumers. They therefore prefer to purchase mass brands initially to save money while they…

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214175-mass-beauty-and-personal-care-in-pakistan

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emergency-medical-apps-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN PAKISTAN

Euromonitor International

May 2018

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-harbor-management-software-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-management-monitoring-test-and-communication-by-application-warehousing-vessel-tracking-freight-security-and-ship-broker-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Mass Beauty and Personal Care Brands Will Continue To Lead

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Improved Lifestyles and Evolving Consumer Preferences Drive Growth in 2017

Television and Social Media Play A Crucial Role in Growth of Beauty and Personal Care

International Players Dominate With Strong Brand Equity and Consumer Loyalty

New Product Launches in 2017 Are Targeted at Convenience and Consumers Seeking Benefits

Booming Fashion Industry To Encourage Growth of Beauty and Personal Care

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105