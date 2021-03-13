Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Mass beauty and personal care shows steady healthy growth with less impact from fluctuations in inflows of mainland Chinese shoppers. Steady performance is attributed to high sales of face masks, facial moisturisers and anti-agers, which have been selling consistently well even during the recent slump in tourists from the mainland. Bath and shower products play a major role in total mass beauty and personal care sales: mass bath and shower is over four times larger than premium.

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN HONG KONG, CHINA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Mass Sales Relatively Immune To Mainlanders Due To Consistent Local Consumption

Mass Sales of Face Masks Boosted by Affordable Prices for High-concentrate Solutions

Discount Competition Bottoms Out; Service Premiumisation Needed To Sustain Sales

Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Unilever Dominate Mass Sales With Wide Brand Portfolios

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

