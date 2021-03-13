Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Masstige products grew significantly in 2017 thanks to a developing premiumisation trend and slowly strengthening consumer purchasing power. This was mainly because mass products increasingly mimicked/copied the product features of premium products, and thus claimed to offer better value for money compared to premium brands. Sophisticated product design, product innovations, improving quality of ingredients used and strong advertising benefited the category in 2017 and will continue to have a po…

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SLOVAKIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Mimicking Premium Products Becoming Increasingly Popular

Hemp Products Gain Popularity Since Sales Permitted in Slovakia

Distribution Favours Stores With Wide Beauty and Personal Care Ranges

Competitive Landscape

Competition Remains Intense

Growth Driven by Product Innovation and Strong Advertising

Private Label Products Remain Trusted

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

