Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2021

During 2017, mass fragrances posted strong growth rates, especially mass unisex fragrances and mass women’s fragrances. The good performance was mostly due to direct sellers and their brands, particularly Avon, and it had a positive effect on mass beauty and personal care as a whole.

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Mass Fragrances Performs Quite Well in 2017
Mass Hair Care Generates the Most Sales in Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia
Competitive Landscape
Beiersdorf, L’Oréal Balkan Doo and Henkel Srbija Doo Lead Serbian Mass Beauty and Personal Care
Mass Beauty and Personal Care Remains Highly Fragmented
Private Label Lines Increase in Popularity
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

