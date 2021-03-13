All news

Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

Compared to the previous year, mass beauty and personal care registered more modest growth in 2017. In 2017, sales of mass products were growing slower than in the premium category, but are expected to remain positive in the near future. Consumers extensively use mass products in their daily routines to maintain personal hygiene and an appealing appearance. Whilst in skin care, hair care and colour cosmetics Estonians are increasingly opting for premium products, categories such as deodorants an…

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN ESTONIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Growth of Mass Beauty and Personal Care Remains Positive
Largely Female-driven Market Expands To Satisfy Demand for Male Products
Increasing Disposable Income of Lower-end Consumers To Help Mass Market Grow
Competitive Landscape
L’oréal Maintains Its Lead
Sales of Direct Sellers Stagnate Whilst Local Producers Strengthen Their Positions
Mass Brands Target Millennials Via Social Media
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

