Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

2017 was characterised by a sluggish economy in Chile, which impacted the growth trajectory in mass beauty and personal care, as overall current value growth was not as high as that seen in 2016. In such a context, players implemented strong promotional campaigns in several mass beauty and personal care categories, such as colour cosmetics, deodorants and hair care. In 2017, international companies such as Unilever Chile intensified their promotional strategies in deodorants compared with 2016,…

Euromonitor International’s Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Consumers Opt for Premium Brands on Promotion

the Growing Preference for Products Containing Natural Ingredients

Cruelty-free Gains Ground

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Dominate Mass Beauty and Personal Care

Natura Cosméticos Stands Out From Its Counterparts

Local Players Are Amongst the Top 10 Companies

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

