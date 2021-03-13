All news

Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Quick and cheap delivery and ease of access to mass brands have become increasingly important to Romanian consumers, with exclusivity giving way to convenience. Almost all beauty shoppers in Romania use digital channels either prior to or during their purchasing process, with the majority citing “ease” as the main factor. Convenience in beauty and personal care relates to aspects such as easytonavigate stores and intuitive website layouts and getting the right advice or recommendations quickly,…

Euromonitor International's Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN ROMANIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Convenience Remains A Key Driver of Online Sales of Mass Products
Rising Demand for Mass Men’s Grooming Products
Growth Drivers, Challenges and Emerging Trends
Competitive Landscape
Mass Beauty and Personal Care Characterised by the Presence of Both National and International Players
Rising Internet Penetration Fuels Digital Involvement
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

