Global Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

The popularity of mass brands can be attributed to moderate purchasing power. Currently, consumers pay more attention to price than other factors and are willing to switch to products which offer the best value, with 1+1 and discounted offers being particularly popular. The importance and popularity of price promotions grew notably in 2017. Over the forecast period, consumer purchasing power is not set to rise significantly, with demand for mass products expected to remain strong.

Euromonitor International's Mass Beauty and Personal Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Adult Sun Care, Mass Baby and Child-specific Products, Mass Bath and Shower, Mass Colour Cosmetics, Mass Deodorants, Mass Fragrances, Mass Hair Care, Mass Sets/Kits, Mass Skin Care.

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN KAZAKHSTAN

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Mass Beauty and Personal Care Ranges Continue To Lead Sales

Growing Demand for Natural Products

Promotion and Advertising With Help of Beauty Bloggers

Competitive Landscape

Strong Position of Direct Sellers in Mass Market

Growing Popularity of Russian Brands

Increasing Number of Specialised Korean Stores

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

