Global Max’s Group Inc in Consumer Foodservice Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Recovering from a transition phase of consolidating brands and operations under the bigger Max’s Group Inc, the company is now set to sustain its current growth trajectory towards a strong presence and solid position in the consumer foodservice industry. Leveraging on the unprecedented growth of the economy and on the strategies it has put in place in recent years, Max’s Group is confident about retaining its strong standing through a more aggressive outlet expansion across the country and via a…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

MAX’S GROUP INC IN CONSUMER FOODSERVICE (PHILIPPINES)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Max’s Group Inc: Key Facts
Summary 2 Max’s Group Inc: Operational Indicators
Suppliers
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Max’s Group Inc: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

