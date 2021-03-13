All news

Global Melano BV in Personal Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Melano is looking to consolidate its position in the Netherlands by expanding its distribution base, aiming to gain a presence in more specialist stores and department stores. It is also investing in improving its internet retailing portal, aiming to speed up and ease access and the purchasing and delivery process.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

