Global Men’s Grooming in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

An important aspect of men’s grooming is the high level of penetration of smuggled products, especially in razors and blades, which significantly affected demand for legitimate products in 2016. This was due to the fact that Procter & Gamble’s Gillette continued to enjoy a high level of awareness while official imports ceased in 2012 when international sanctions reached their climax. Smugglers moved to fill the gap and illicit Gillette products – sometimes counterfeits – were available in the ma…

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2012-2016
Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2016
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Unilever Iran Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts

