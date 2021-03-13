Global Men’s Grooming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Men’s grooming continued to record a strong performance in 2019, as the number of local men taking care of their appearance gained further momentum. Younger Malays are particularly interested in new product launches by global brands and are more likely to be influenced by celebrity endorsements and the latest trends that they see on social media. Therefore, strong demand was witnessed by a number of men’s grooming categories including, men’s bath and shower, which continued to record double-digi…

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Men’s grooming continues to gain momentum in 2019, driven by increasing emphasis placed on appearance amongst local males, particularly younger generations

New launch by David Beckham in 2019 likely to be well received as Malays are highly influenced by celebrity endorsements and related branding

Fragmented and intense competitive landscape allows room for movement within men’s grooming in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within men’s grooming

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2016-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

