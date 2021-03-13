All news

Global Men's Grooming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Premium men’s fragrances demonstrated the strongest performance in 2019. Although the premium unisex fragrances category is absorbing a notable proportion of men’s fragrance demand, the need for scents with a masculine appeal remained significant. To capture this demand, 2019 saw new players enter the category.

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Premium men’s fragrances strong in 2019, men find home applications appealing
Some categories suffer as consumers are drawn to various alternatives
Hera Homme consolidates lead thanks to extensive distribution, category sees new launches and promotional activities
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within men’s grooming
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2016-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Global trends gaining traction in 2019, increased regulatory requirements implemented
Players seek to attract customers with innovative new products in 2019
COVID-19 may prove beneficial if manufacturers can adapt to changing consumer requirements and concerns
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

