Global Mlekara Sabac ad in Packaged Food (Serbia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main strategic objectives of Mlekara Sabac over the forecast period will be to maintain its leadership in cheese while also strengthening its competitive positions in other dairy categories Serbia. To achieve these aims, the company plans to invest heavily in developing new product lines, expanding distribution via modern grocery retailers and maintaining strong marketing support for its brands.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

