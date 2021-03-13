All news

Global Mobile Phones in Canada Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Mobile Phones in Canada Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

The popularity of smartphones continued to increase in Canada in 2019. Research conducted by ComScore indicates that the average Canadian spends some 58% of total time spent online on a mobile device and this is an indication of how far smartphones have come in the country in a short space of time. However, with only around three-quarters of Canadians owning a smartphone, there remains considerable room for further sales growth in the category.

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

