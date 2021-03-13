All news

Global Moroccan Food Processing in Packaged Food (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Moroccan Food Processing’s strategic direction is to continue using the most modern technology to provide consumers with products of exceptional quality. The company also thrives to adopt a strong distribution strategy and gain value share.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Moroccan Food Processing: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Moroccan Food Processing: Competitive Position 2017

