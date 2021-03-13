All news

Global Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd in Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Namyang Dairy Products Co plans to focus on dairy-based products, including RTD coffee and ice cream specialist cafés, to overcome stagnation within the category of dairy. The company aggressively invests in marketing activities for premium instant coffee and RTD coffee brands by strengthening their differentiation from existing black instant coffee or standard mix coffee. Although the company maintains the leading position within baby food, the company aims to be the number one player in other…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2017

