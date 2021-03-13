Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Nappies/diapers/pants category continued to generate positive sales growth in Morocco in 2019. This can be largely attributed to the growing awareness of such products, especially among consumers living in rural areas. Informational and educational campaigns are being undertaken by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with major business partners such as local tissue and hygiene leader Novatis Group. These campaigns have sought to raise awareness among rural-dwelling women of the importance of…
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Morocco
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Expanding consumer base ensures positive growth despite the faltering birth rate
Value growth supported by premiumisation and preference for value-added products
Local player Novartis group maintains its lead via the Dalaa and Calin brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
