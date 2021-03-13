Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A Consumer Council report in 2019 found that test samples of several nappies/diapers/pants products could contain oestrogen mimics, which could have an impact on babies’ internal secretion and body development. This further heightened Hong Kong consumers’ already high awareness levels of the chemical and material composition of these baby products. On top of conventional skin-friendly attributes, such as an optimal pH value, more players segmented their product lines to cater for babies of vario…
Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Rising consumer cautiousness about chemical and material composition
Better balance between softness and being leakage-proof
Kao steps up its internet retailing presence, as Kimberly-Clark looks to enhance customer loyalty
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Premiumisation permeates all areas of tissue and hygiene
Rising importance of e-commerce platforms
Tissue and hygiene expected to continue recording positive growth over the forecast period
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
…continued
