Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, the continued increasing population growth in Nigeria, and particularly the high birth rate, was a significant driver of growth for the nappies/diapers/pants. This is expected to continue over the forecast, supported by the availability of affordably priced products. Furthermore, the nappies/diapers/pants have a very high untapped potential to meet the needs of the growing population of working nursing mothers. These mothers seek convenience for themselves, as well as comfort and conven…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Nappies/diapers/pants records strong growth in 2019, driven by high birth rates and increasing disposable incomes

In 2019, disposable pants gain popularity, appealing to consumers through their ease and convenience

Hayat Kimya Nigeria continues to gain share in 2019, while Procter & Gamble’s share declines, impacted by Molfix stealing sales from Pampers

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Growth in 2019 is driven by increasing urbanisation, growing awareness of hygiene products and a competitive product landscape

The competitive environment remains fierce in 2019, as Hayat Kimya Nigeria and Procter & Gamble Nigeria battle for value share

…continued

