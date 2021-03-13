All news

Global NaturaCosméticos SA in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Natura Cosméticos SA is struggling to maintain its robust growth trajectory as the tough macro environment shaping its domestic market hinders growth. Nevertheless, the company’s natural product offering continues to grow in popularity across Latin America, while its Aesop brand is enabling a wider geographic reach and is securing share in the premium segment. Furthermore, the acquisition of The Body Shop is set to significantly expand the company’s global presence.

Euromonitor International’s NaturaCosméticos SA in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

NaturaCosméticos SA in Beauty and Personal Care (World)
Euromonitor International
November 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy
Operations
Recommendations

