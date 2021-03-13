All news

Global Neto M E Holdings Ltd in Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Neto M E Holdings’ main business strategies are developing and innovating new products, acquiring new brands, and entering new areas in order to satisfy local demand. Neto focuses largely on its imports, which are expected to grow as importing regulations continue to make importing easier. The company’s main goals are to offer value for money products, keep up with the growing health and wellness trends and remain on trend with other developments in packaged food.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Neto M E Holdings Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Neto M E Holdings Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Neto M E Holdings Ltd: Competitive Position 2017

