Global New Concepts in Consumer Foodservice: Next-Gen Technologies Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global New Concepts in Consumer Foodservice: Next-Gen Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Technology is transforming foodservice, but “technology” is really a wide range of new technological use-cases. Key to understanding their impact is to think less about the technologies themselves, but the new foodservice models, formats and dining opportunities that stem from them. This latest edition of Euromonitor’s New Concepts in Consumer Foodservice series explores how future growth is driven by next-generation technologies and a new wave of tech-driven meal facilitators.

Euromonitor International’s New Concepts in Consumer Foodservice: Next-Gen Technologies global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment – be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

 

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

New Concepts in Consumer Foodservice: Next-Gen Technologies

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

gutsy-wise

