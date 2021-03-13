All news

Global Non-metallic Mineral Products in Japan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020 

Japan’s cement sector bounced back in 2017, supported by a surge in export volumes and a rise in the number of publicly-funded construction projects across the country related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Preliminary estimates from Japan Cement Association pointed to a 0.6% increase in cement sales during the year to 42 million tonnes.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products, Glass and Glass Products, Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

NON-METALLIC MINERAL PRODUCTS IN JAPAN

Euromonitor International

November 2018

 

Headlines

Prospects

Japan’s Recovering Construction Sector To Sustain Demand for Cement

Cement Price Hikes Anticipated in Wake of Rising Manufacturing Costs

Ceramics Demand in Automotive Industry To Continue Growing

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Producers To Invest Further in Capacity Additions Outside Japan

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover

Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin

Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million

Chart 5 Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay Turnover

Chart 6 Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products Turnover

Chart 7 Glass and Glass Products Turnover

Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 9 Cost Structure , LCU million

Chart 10 Costs’ Structure

Chart 11 BB Costs

Chart 12 Evolution of BB Costs

 …continued

