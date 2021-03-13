All news

Global Nong Shim Co Ltd in Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Nong Shim Co is a solid leading player in instant noodles, and it plans to keep investing in developing new products to boost the stagnated category of instant noodles, as consumers are shifting to other convenient forms of ready meals. To overcome the limitations of the domestic instant noodles market, the company aims to develop sales in other countries of products that are already appreciated by domestic consumers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Nong Shim Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Nong Shim Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Nong Shim Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2017

