Global Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC in Packaged Food (Vietnam) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Nutifood Nutrition Food aims to become the leading player in producing and researching nutrition products in both the local and regional markets. The company plans to invest heavily in the improvement of its facilities and equipment, research and development, and its distribution network, as well as to launch regular educational marketing activities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC: Competitive Position 2017

