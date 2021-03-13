All news

Global Office du Commerce de la Tunisie (OCT) in Packaged Food (Tunisia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Office du Commerce de la Tunisie (OCT) will continue to see its strategic direction shaped by the Tunisian government in the forecast period. The company is expected to continue to focus on offering good-quality products at affordable prices, and is unlikely to invest strongly in new product development or marketing. The company will continue to be a leading player in vegetable oils and rice thanks to government support, and its low prices and wide distribution.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

