Global Oral Care in Iran Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Toothpaste and manual toothbrushes had maximum consumer awareness and drove retail value growth in 2016. Other categories such as electric toothbrushes, dental floss and mouthwash remained immature and have good potential for growth. Rising awareness regarding oral hygiene coupled with effective advertising campaigns from multinational suppliers – especially Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive – contributed to retail value growth in 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2012-2016
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Unilever Iran Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Unilever Iran Co: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Unilever Iran Co: Competitive Position 2016

