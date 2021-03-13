All news

Global Oral Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toothpastes saw positive growth in 2019. Success was contributed by manufacturers launching diverse types of toothpaste in terms of both format and type. The category saw the introduction of products in pump packaging, and for whitening, sensitive teeth, for example.

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Toothpaste sees innovations and new flavours, TV homeshopping gains traction
Legal action taken over brand names in pump dispenser formats
Pharmaceutical players gain importance in oral care in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within oral care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

