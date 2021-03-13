Global Oral Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toothpastes saw positive growth in 2019. Success was contributed by manufacturers launching diverse types of toothpaste in terms of both format and type. The category saw the introduction of products in pump packaging, and for whitening, sensitive teeth, for example.

Euromonitor International's Oral Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Toothpaste sees innovations and new flavours, TV homeshopping gains traction

Legal action taken over brand names in pump dispenser formats

Pharmaceutical players gain importance in oral care in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within oral care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

