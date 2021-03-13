All news

Global Oral Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Oral care products have traditionally been viewed as a necessity to maintaining overall health. However, with the rise in premium and natural offerings, oral care has slowly transitioned from a typical health commodity to a staple in any beauty regimen. With sleek designs and new formulations, brands such as Quip and Hello are encouraging consumers to rethink their oral care regimens. As calls for transparency grow across the beauty and personal care, digital consumers are taking a closer look a…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Oral health repositioned from a necessity to a self-care ritual; celebrities help diversify oral care offerings
Listerine Ready! Tabs change the landscape of mouth fresheners
Colgate-Palmolive seeks to expand its natural offerings as DTC brands struggle to break into the mainstream
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within oral care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US
E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products
Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline
CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

