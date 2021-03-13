Global Oral Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Oral care in Malaysia continued to experience increasing current value growth in 2019, in line with rising awareness of the need to follow regular personal hygiene routines, and innovative launches across the category which is driving higher value sales as consumers look for products that claim to offer more effective or all-round protection. These trends were behind the impressive growth recorded by the niche of mouthwashes/dental rinses which offer consumers extra oral hygiene, or even time-sa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367683-oral-care-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silicone-based-thermal-conductive-adhesives-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-candle-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Strong performance by oral care in 2019, driven by consumer demand for greater quality all-round products, supporting higher value growth

Parents look to products that support their children’s oral care routines from an early age

Intense competitive landscape for oral care in 2019 as brands fight for consumers’ attention through innovative new launches

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within oral care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105