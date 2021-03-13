All news

Global Orga Whole Foods Inc in Packaged Food (South Korea) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Orga Whole Foods is a leading retailer that distributes organic and environmentally friendly packaged/fresh food. The company plans to expand the proportion of its agricultural products that are classified as Low Carbon Certified Products to up to 51% (equivalent to KRW16.7 billion) in 2017, which is an increase on the 36% (KRW12.3 billion) of the previous year. The company also aims to build a relationship with low-carbon cooperative farms for ingredients for processed foods such as NFC apple j…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Orga Whole Foods Inc: Key Facts
Summary 2 Orga Whole Foods Inc: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Orga Whole Foods Inc: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning

….Continued

