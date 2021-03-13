All news

Global Other Pet Food in Brazil  Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

The trend for more human-inspired flavours or values in new product development is not restricted to dog and cat food – it is increasingly spilling over into other pet food. The premium segment has seen the introduction of grain-free foods and foods with more natural ingredients, with manufacturers clearly highlighting this in human food-like packaging.

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Brazil  report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Other Pet Food in Belgium

Euromonitor International

June 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Human-inspired Products Not Only Limited To Dog and Cat Food

Cost-efficient, Straightforward Pets Hold Strong Appeal

Small Mammals Deserve To Be Treated Too

Competitive Landscape

Vitakraft’s Provision for Different Types of Pets Supports Its Lead

A Strong Online Presence Is Not Essential, But Should Be Aspired To

Branded Products Do Best in Other Pet Food

Category Indicators

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2014-2019

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

New Animal-related Laws Could Limit Future Sales

Value Growth Driven by Premiumisation

Changing Shopping Habits and Proactive Private Label Producers Pose A Threat To the Multinationals

Internet Retailing Boosted by Subscription Services As Grocery Retailers Are Forced To Diversify

Tailored Nutrition and Natural Options Support the Forecast Performance

Market Indicators

Table 14 Pet Populations 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 15 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 26 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….….continued

 

