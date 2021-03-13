Global Other Pet Food in the United Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Other pet food saw a third year of both current value and retail volume decline in 2020, although the rates of decline slowed slightly compared with the previous two years. The value decline was also slightly slower than the volume decline. This poor performance was despite the slight rise seen in the number of other pets, and was mainly due to the much higher penetration of dogs and cats, with more space consequently allocated to dog and cat food. Other pet food is expected to continue to decli…
Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pet Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Continued decline as retail space is allocated to more popular dog and cat food
Bird food performs well in value terms due to price rises
Small mammals lose popularity, leading to decline
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Investment by Pets at Home contributes to its success
Inspired Pet Nutrition and Mars both perform well despite challenges
Tetra increases its value share with the launch of added-value fish food
CATEGORY INDICATORS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Humanisation leads to demand for premium, healthy products, boosting value growth
Pets’ health, wellbeing and happiness sparks innovation in pet products
…continued
