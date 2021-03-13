Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Small mammal/reptile food saw the fastest value growth for the third consecutive year in 2019, further driven by the increasing popularity of rabbits among the younger Taiwanese, especially by young female consumers that are choosing rabbits as another choice for pets besides cats and dogs. A rabbit is often a child’s first introduction to pet ownership, before moving onto larger pets as they grow up. The use of social media also has led to more rabbit ownership as younger owners like to share p…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367701-other-pet-food-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acrylic-based-electrically-conductive-adhesives-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-recumbent-bikes-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demand for small mammal/reptile food continues to increase in line with rising popularity of rabbits and other small mammals, including chinchillas

Demand for bird food remains stable with a slight increase in bird ownership

Demand for fish food remains steady as fish population annually increases incrementally

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Local brands that produce quality hay targeting small mammal owners gain traction

Domestic player Hai Feng Feeds maintains its clear lead in fish food, which is predominantly sold through specialist retailers such as pet stores

Domestic manufacturer Ho Mei Chien maintains its position in bird food, relying on its strong traditional brand image and in-store sales rather than utilising e-commerce

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105