Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Other pet food maintained slow but positive retail volume and current value growth in 2020, and this is expected to continue in the forecast period. The category remains a niche compared with dog food and cat food, as there is less of an interest in keeping birds, fish and small mammals or reptiles in Thailand. Pet owners believe they can better interact physically with dogs or cats. Alternative pets remain popular amongst small groups of consumers who like to keep reptiles or birds, for instanc…

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

