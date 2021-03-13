All news

Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Unlike the dynamic nature of dog and cat food, the volume and current value growth of other pet food remained minimal in 2020. This is a reflection of the maturity of the fish and small mammal as well as reptiles and other exotic animals populations. However, development of convenience fish feeding in the form of Vacation blocks is helping boost fish food with this trend likely to continue over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Low category growth as the other pet population remains constant
Severe and protracted drought poses environmental challenges for bird food players
Premiumisation and health and wellness are areas of potential
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mars Australia retains category lead thanks to its strength in bird food
Spectrum Brands Holdings leads fish food while Peters Pure Animal Foods leads in small mammal/reptile food
Non-grocery specialists lead distribution
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Other Pet Population 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care remains dynamic thanks to the humanisation trend and innovation
Nutritional benefit and quality ingredients remain paramount in driving humanisation
Smaller players increasingly compete with large traditional leaders
Technology continues to challenge traditional distribution channels

…continued

