Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, volume sales of other pet food declined slightly while value sales remained relatively flat. In large part, the slow-moving performance of other pet food is due to the decline in the populations of pet birds, fish and reptiles that have occurred over the years. Indeed, it has been difficult to attract consumers who want to be owners of these smaller pets. Increasingly busier lifestyles, together with the attraction of fitness activities and other entertaining ways to spend leisure time,…

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Sluggish growth of other pet food due to declining interest of Danes in keeping smaller pets
Small mammals still popular pets, driving demand for premium food
E-commerce continues to reshape distribution landscape in other pet food
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Top players hold their own in 2019 in increasingly competitive other pet food category
Other pet food sees little new product development due to subdued growth
Best Friend Denmark relies on premiumisation, new product development to boost small mammal pet food sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care value sales continue to rise, boosted by humanisation, changes in pet populations
Changes in demographics, living conditions, driving trends in pet care
Despite premiumisation, consumers still value affordable private label options
Brick-and-mortar outlets face growing competition from e-commerce
Despite slow increases/declines in pet populations, moderate value sales growth projected for pet care
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Pet Populations 2015-2020

…continued

