Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Growth in other pet food sales is expected to continue being undermined in 2020 by a decline in the pet population of small mammals and birds. These types of pets are increasingly less frequently given as presents to children. As this trend is forecast to continue undermining volume growth prospects over the forecast period, manufacturers are likely to seek growth opportunities mostly through providing more sophisticated value-added products.
Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pet Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Challenges due to population decline for small mammals and birds
More product variety and specific health attributes and drives premiumisation
Value sales growth expected to recover healthily
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vitakraft consolidates lead through wider and more specific assortment
Tetra maintains solid position thanks to clear lead in fish food
Private label retains a minor presence
CATEGORY INDICATORS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth
BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise
Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label
E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels
More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation
MARKET INDICATORS
