Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Growth in other pet food sales is expected to continue being undermined in 2020 by a decline in the pet population of small mammals and birds. These types of pets are increasingly less frequently given as presents to children. As this trend is forecast to continue undermining volume growth prospects over the forecast period, manufacturers are likely to seek growth opportunities mostly through providing more sophisticated value-added products.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth

BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise

Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label

E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels

More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation

