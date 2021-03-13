All news

Global Ottogi Foods Co Ltd in Packaged Food (South Korea) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Ottogi Foods Co aims to fulfil its social responsibilities by hiring all employees as permanent and all being entitled to the same welfare scheme, which makes the company attractive to consumers. Consumers started to consider Ottogi Foods Co as a “Good Company”, and some began to support purchases of its brands through social media postings. In addition, consumers also demanded canteens of institutions purchased Ottogi Foods Co’s brands for their menus. The strategic direction of being an honest…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Ottogi Foods Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Ottogi Foods Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning

