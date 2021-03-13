Global Personal Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Personal accessories in Switzerland achieved positive sales growth in 2019 following a period of decline. The country’s economy continues to recover and local consumers are benefiting from increasing employment rates and rising disposable incomes. Consumer spending remains cautious, however. The Swiss look for value for money in the products that they buy, and also seek convenience, multifunctional attributes or versatility, as exemplified by the rise in backpacks, synthetic diamonds, hybrid wat…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802801-personal-accessories-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Personal Accessoriesin Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-cans-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personal-financial-management-tools-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Personal Accessories in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Economic Growth Boosts Sales But Consumers Seek Added Value

Tourist Numbers and Spending Pick Up, With Russian and Asian Tourists Lured by Swiss Shopping

Myriad of Contenders at All Price Points But Many Smaller Players Struggle

High-income Consumers and Tourists Prefer Traditional Specialist Retailers But Internet Retailing Attracts Growing Interest

Improving Economy and Influx of International Shoppers Hold Good Prospects for Personal Accessories

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Despite Falling Sales of Bags and Luggage, Backpacks Achieves Value Growth

Internet Retailing Benefits From Consumers’ Price Sensitivity

Average Unit Prices Are Driven Up by Smart Luggage

Competitive Landscape

Demand for Luxury Handbags Boosted by Increasing Inbound Tourism

Sports Brands Excel in Backpacks With Versatility, Style and Brand Names

More Expensive Business Bags Thrive As the Consumer Base Shrinks To Traditional Buyers

Category Data

Table 12 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2015-2018

Table 19 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Headlines

Prospects

Fine Jewellery Impacted by Young Consumers’ Desire To Spend in Other Areas

Jewellery Sales Recover Slightly But Are Threatened by Emerging Rental Services

Synthetic Diamonds Gain Popularity As Quality Improves

Competitive Landscape

Fine Jewellery Brands Benefit From Tourist Demand

Fast Fashion and Luxury Players See Positive Growth in Costume Jewellery

Internet Retailing Boosts Profile of Smaller Luxury Brands

Category Data

Table 24 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Costume Jewellery by Type: % Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Type: % Value 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Collection: % Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Fine Jewellery by Metal: % Value 2014-2019

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2014-2018

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2015-2018

Table 34 Distribution of Jewellery by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Headlines….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105