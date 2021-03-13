Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Taiwan’s pet care market continued to enjoy strong growth in 2020, driven by higher demand not only for dog and cat food but also for pet products and by rising interest among Taiwanese youngsters in raising small mammals such as rabbits. Moreover, the number of households with dogs and cats keeps growing, with cats and small dogs particularly favoured given the prevalence of smaller living spaces in dense urban areas and the fact that cats, especially, require much lower maintenance. The humani…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care continues to see strong growth, with rising demand for both pet food and pet products in 2020

Tech- and Internet-savvy millennials make strong targets for pet care players, especially for small and emerging brands offering innovative new products

Multinationals maintain their leading value shares in pet care overall with their strength in pet food, but domestic players are the major force in pet products

Value sales of pet care through e-commerce in Taiwan now account for approximately a quarter of total sales

Current value growth is set to exceed the review period CAGRs in all pet care categories over the forecast period, while pet food volume continues to slow down

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

…continued

