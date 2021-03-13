All news

Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Thanks to the humanisation trend, the perception among humans of their pets is changing and is subsequently making the pet care industry much more dynamic. Moreover, resulting product innovation is being further boosted by e-commerce and new business models. Accordingly, there has been growing interest in the specialisation and personalisation of pet food and pet care products. Leading brands are having to become much more proactive as their share is being challenged to ensure they maintain thei…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care remains dynamic thanks to the humanisation trend and innovation
Nutritional benefit and quality ingredients remain paramount in driving humanisation
Smaller players increasingly compete with large traditional leaders
Technology continues to challenge traditional distribution channels
Quality important driver in future sales of pet care
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

