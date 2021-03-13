All news

Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet care in Russia recorded a positive performance in 2020 although demand was marginally impacted by economic instability and ongoing price increases in the average unit price due to an increase in VAT. While this scenario supported demand for economy pet food, local consumers have also become accustomed to searching for discounted products within the mid-priced and even premium segments as they look to improve their pets’ nutritional intake where they can as they increasingly become concerned…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

