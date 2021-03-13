All news

Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, pet care maintained the trend seen during most of the review period, with current value growth and retail volume decline. Many cat owners are being more careful not to overfeed their pets, leading to lower volume sales, with the overall decline in the number of dogs and the move towards smaller dogs which consume less also contributing to the volume decline. However, current value growth continued, due to the premiumisation of pet food. Most owners consider their pets to be members of t…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Humanisation leads to demand for premium, healthy products, boosting value growth
Pets’ health, wellbeing and happiness sparks innovation in pet products
Mars Petcare and Nestlé Purina challenged by smaller competitors
Internet retailing offers new subscription models
A continuation of the premiumisation trend in the forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

